MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to address Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Gujarat's Kutch

Every year from December 23 to December 25, Sikhs in Gujarat celebrate the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara, it said, noting that the first Sikh guru had stayed at Lakhpat during the course of his travels.

PTI
December 24, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, at Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara in Kutch, Gujarat on Saturday via video conferencing, his office said.

Every year from December 23 to December 25, Sikhs in Gujarat celebrate the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara, it said, noting that the first Sikh guru had stayed at Lakhpat during the course of his travels.

Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara has his relics, including wooden footwear and palkhi (cradle) as well as manuscripts and markings scripts of Gurmukhi.

The PMO noted that the gurudwara had suffered damage during the 2001 earthquake, and Modi, the then chief minister, had undertaken urgent measures to ensure its repair.

"This step showed the deep reverence of the Prime Minister for the faith, as also reflected in multiple recent endeavours, including the celebrations of 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, 350th Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur," the PMO said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Gujarat #Gurpurab celebrations #Guru Nanak Dev #India #Kutch #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Dec 24, 2021 12:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.