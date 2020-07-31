PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon tomorrow: Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on August 1 via video conferencing and also interact with students on the occasion, an official statement said.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said the grand finale of the hackathon will be held from August 1 to 3.

"Students would have the opportunity to work on challenges faced by government departments and private sector organisations for which they can offer out-of-the-box and world-class solutions," the ministry said in the statement.

>> The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

>> The first edition of Smart India Hackathon in 2017 saw participation of 42,000 students, which increased to one lakh in 2018 and to two lakh in 2019.

>> The first round of Smart India Hackathon 2020 saw participation of more than 4.5 lakh students.

>> More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries.

>> Each problem statement will carry a prize money of Rs 1,00, 000.

>> The student innovation theme will have first, second and third winners with a prize money of Rs 1,00,000, Rs 75,000 and 50,000, respectively.