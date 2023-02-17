PM Modi to address global business summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global business summit on Friday, his office said.

The summit, Economic Times Global Business Summit 2023, is hosted annually by The Times Group, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The theme of the summit is "Resilience. Influence. Dominance". The two-day summit will be held on February 17-18, it said.

It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads on a common platform, seeking to provide solutions to key economic challenges, it said.

More than 200 business leaders will speak across 40 sessions at the summit. (With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News