    PM Modi to address global business summit

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a global business summit on Friday, his office said.

    The summit, Economic Times Global Business Summit 2023, is hosted annually by The Times Group, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

    The theme of the summit is "Resilience. Influence. Dominance". The two-day summit will be held on February 17-18, it said.

    It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads on a common platform, seeking to provide solutions to key economic challenges, it said.

    More than 200 business leaders will speak across 40 sessions at the summit.

    (With PTI inputs)

