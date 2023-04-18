 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to address Global Buddhist Summit on April 20

Apr 18, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

The two-day summit is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation on April 20 and 21. The theme of the summit is "Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis", it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit here on Thursday, his office said.

The two-day summit is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation on April 20 and 21. The theme of the summit is "Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis", it said.

The summit is an effort towards engaging the global "Buddhist Dhamma" leadership and scholars on the matters of Buddhist and universal concerns, and to come up with policy inputs to address them collectively.

The discussion at the summit will explore how the Buddha Dhamma's fundamental values can provide inspiration and guidance in contemporary settings, it added.