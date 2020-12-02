PM Modi to address FICCI AGM on December 12

The Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate and address the AGM, which is being held virtually on 11, 12 and 14 December and is based on the theme 'Inspired India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts and vision for the industry's role in creating an 'Inspired India' at FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting on December 12, the chamber said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate and address the AGM, which is being held virtually on 11, 12 and 14 December and is based on the theme 'Inspired India'

Key policymakers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Commerce & Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister for Electronics & IT and Communications and Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad are likely to attend the event

The star-studded line-up of speakers in this year's AGM also includes Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft, Eric Schmidt, ex-Chairman Alphabet and Chairman of National Security Commission on AI, and several top-notch Indian business leaders such as Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Cadila Healthcare Chairman Pankaj Patel, and Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO Hotels Homes, among others. More than 10,000 delegates are expected to virtually participate in this mega event from across the globe.