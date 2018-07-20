App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address farmers' rally in Shahjahanpur tomorrow

The Shahjahanpur district administration is making all efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the rally in view of the rainy season.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'Kisan Kalyan Rally' in Roza area of this district tomorrow. The prime minister, who will arrive at the rally venue via Bareilly, will take part in the event that is expected to last for an hour. He is likely to make some announcements for the welfare of farmers, district unit president of the BJP, Rakesh Kumar Anaba, said.

After reaching out to the voters in Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi's next destination is Shahjahanpur in central Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Shahjahanpur district administration is making all efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the rally in view of the rainy season.

Waterproof tents have been installed at the rally venue to avoid any disruption due to rain, officials said, adding elaborate security arrangements have been made.

The party workers and leaders of eight districts and farmers are likely to attend the rally.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently convened the meeting of officials of the eight districts while making preparation for the rally.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.