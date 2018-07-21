App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address farmers' rally in Shahjahanpur today

The rally in Roza area would be Modi's fifth public address in Uttar Pradesh in three weeks, indicating the importance of the state - which has 80 Lok Sabha seats - in BJP's calculations ahead of the 2019 general elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'Kisan Kalyan Rally' in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The rally in Roza area would be Modi's fifth public address in Uttar Pradesh in three weeks, indicating the importance of the state - which has 80 Lok Sabha seats - in BJP's calculations ahead of the 2019 general elections.

After reaching out to people in Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi's next destination is Shahjahanpur in central Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister will arrive at the rally venue via Bareilly. He is likely to make announcements for the welfare of farmers, BJP district unit chief Rakesh Kumar Anaba said.

The district administration has made preparations to ensure a smooth conduct of the rally in view of the monsoon season. Waterproof tents have been installed, officials said.

BJP workers and leaders of eight districts and farmers are likely to attend the rally.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had convened a meeting of officials of eight districts while making preparation for the rally.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 11:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.