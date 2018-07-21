PM Modi to address farmers' rally in Shahjahanpur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'Kisan Kalyan Rally' in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The rally in Roza area would be Modi's fifth public address in Uttar Pradesh in three weeks, indicating the importance of the state - which has 80 Lok Sabha seats - in BJP's calculations ahead of the 2019 general elections.

After reaching out to people in Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi's next destination is Shahjahanpur in central Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister will arrive at the rally venue via Bareilly. He is likely to make announcements for the welfare of farmers, BJP district unit chief Rakesh Kumar Anaba said.

The district administration has made preparations to ensure a smooth conduct of the rally in view of the monsoon season. Waterproof tents have been installed, officials said.

BJP workers and leaders of eight districts and farmers are likely to attend the rally.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had convened a meeting of officials of eight districts while making preparation for the rally.