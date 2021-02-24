English
PM Modi to address convocation ceremony of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on Friday

The university is named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran.

PTI
February 24, 2021 / 10:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University via video-conferencing on Friday, his office said. A total of 17,591 candidates will be conferred with degrees and diplomas at the convocation ceremony. The governor of Tamil Nadu will also be present on the occasion.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on February 26, 2021 at 11 am via video-conferencing," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

It has a total of 686 affiliated institutions under its umbrella, encompassing the disciplines of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, AYUSH, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and allied health sciences.

These institutions, including 41 medical colleges, 19 dental colleges, 48 AYUSH colleges, 199 nursing colleges, 81 pharmacy colleges and the rest being speciality post-doctoral medical and allied health institutions, are spread across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu.
first published: Feb 24, 2021 10:53 pm

