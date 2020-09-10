172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modi-to-address-conclave-on-school-education-under-nep-2020-on-september-11-5822041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address conclave on school education under NEP-2020 on September 11

The Ministry of Education is organising the two-day conclave, which started on Thursday, as a part of the "Shiksha Parv", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conclave on "School Education in 21st Century" under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) on Friday through video-conference.

The Ministry of Education is organising the two-day conclave, which started on Thursday, as a part of the "Shiksha Parv", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The "Shiksha Parv" (education festival) is being celebrated from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy forward.

Close

Various webinars, virtual conferences and conclaves on several aspects of the NEP are being organised across the country, the PMO said.

related news

Modi had also delivered the inaugural address at the "Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020" on August 7 and addressed the "Governors' Conference" on the policy on September 7.

The prime minister has been championing the NEP and speaking to the stakeholders, highlighting its features and backing wide consultations to address everyone's concerns as it is implemented.

The NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century, which was announced 34 years after the previous National Policy on Education in 1986. The NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms at both the school and higher education level, the government has said.

The new National Education Policy aims at making the country an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that will contribute directly to transforming the country into a global superpower, the government has said.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 02:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.