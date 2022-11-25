 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to address closing ceremony of 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

It has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to honour the unsung heroes in a befitting manner and in line with this, the country is celebrating 2022 as the 400th birth anniversary year of Barphukan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Friday address the closing ceremony of year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, the 17th century general of the army of Ahom Kingdom in Assam who defeated the Mughals.

It has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to honour the unsung heroes in a befitting manner and in line with this, the country is celebrating 2022 as the 400th birth anniversary year of Barphukan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Barphukan (November 24, 1622-April 25, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever expanding ambitions under Aurangzeb.

Barphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Saraighat fought in 1671, and delivered a crushing and humiliating defeat on the Mughals, the statement said.

The heroic fight of Barphukan and his army remains one of the most inspiring military feats of resistance in the history of our country, it said.

In the recent past, the prime minister has attended several programmes on unsung heroes.