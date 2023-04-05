PM Modi to address BJP members on party's foundation day on April 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP members on the party's foundation day on Thursday.

The party will also push its campaign for his reelection in the next year's Lok Sabha polls with wall-writing across the country during the day.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh told reporters that party members will write slogans "Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar" and "Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkar" on walls in over 10.72 lakh places after its president J P Nadda launches the exercise from the national capital at 12 noon.

He also briefed reporters on the details of the "social justice week" the party will observe from its foundation day to the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar on April 14. The BJP will observe nationwide programmes to commemorate Ambedkar, a freedom fighter, social reformer, economist, architect of India's constitution and an icon especially for Dalits.

Party members will also mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule on April 11, Chugh said. Hailing Modi for his government's work for the poor and the country's development, he said the prime minister's address will be broadcast live at over 10 lakh places across the country. The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980 after leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party to launch a new party.

PTI