you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address Assocham AGM on December 20

The theme of the event is 'New India Aspiring for a USD 5 trillion economy', said a source, adding that the prime minister has given his confirmation to attend and address the Assocham AGM on December 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual general meeting of industry body Assocham on December 20, sources said.



The prime minister's address at the industry event follows a debate about the corporate engagement of the government and allegations in some quarters, mainly by opposition parties, that the corporates were afraid to raise their voice and flag their concerns.

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj had recently said there was an "atmosphere of fear" and people were afraid to criticise the government, while Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw remarked that the government treated India Inc as 'pariahs' and doesn't want to hear any criticism of the economy.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Assocham AGM #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

