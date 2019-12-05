PM Modi to address Assocham AGM on December 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual general meeting of industry body Assocham on December 20, sources said.

The theme of the event is 'New India Aspiring for a USD 5 trillion economy', said a source, adding that the prime minister has given his confirmation to attend and address the Assocham AGM on December 20.

The prime minister's address at the industry event follows a debate about the corporate engagement of the government and allegations in some quarters, mainly by opposition parties, that the corporates were afraid to raise their voice and flag their concerns.