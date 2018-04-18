PM Modi, Theresa May hold talks on redefining and infusing new energy into ties post-Brexit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Theresa May today held wide-ranging talks on redefining and infusing new energy into the bilateral engagement after Britain's exit from the European Union (EU).

Modi, who arrived at 10 Downing Street for a breakfast meeting, was greeted with the customary handshake by his British counterpart. "Very welcome to London, Prime Minister," May said as she greeted Modi.

Both leaders discussed ways to boost cooperation between India and UK.

"The two leaders had wide-ranging talks on redefining and infusing new energy into our bilateral engagement post-Brexit," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Brexit refers to the UK's decision in a June 23, 2016 referendum to leave the 28-nation European Union (EU).

A senior Indian official said that a slew of agreements will be signed between India and the UK during the prime minister's visit.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the return of illegal immigrants, which had expired in 2014, will be officially renewed to take into account biometric and other developments in the field, along with a range of nearly a dozen MoUs across different sectors.

"This is a relationship that cuts across all sectors and has reached a very mature level. The prime minister's visit is about what more we can do to build on that," the official said.

After his meeting with the British Prime Minister, Modi arrived at the Science Museum to explore the '5000 Years of Science and Innovation' exhibition and interact with Indian-origin and other scientists and innovators based in the UK.

The event, hosted by Prince Charles, will include the launch of a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence, aimed at creating a first-of-its-kind global network for evidence-based research on yoga and Ayurveda.

"The Prince and @narendramodi watch a performance by the Akademi South Asian dance group at the @sciencemuseum," Clarence House tweeted.

It said the exhibition celebrates India's role in the history of science and technology by exploring its contributions to subjects including space exploration and engineering.

A "flash mob" of sari-clad women from Indian Ladies in UK, accompanied by dhols, had gathered outside Downing Street to welcome the Indian PM with banners such as "In India, Peace is always in Fashion".

Modi had landed in Britain from Stockholm overnight for bilateral engagements as well as multilateral discussions as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

He was received at the airport by UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who said he was "excited" that India-UK bilateral trade is growing at 15 per cent a year and the visit will help build on "huge economic advantages". Both leaders held a late night meeting at Heathrow airport.

"A real pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UK. Lots to discuss on UK-India bilateral issues - tech collaboration, trade, healthcare opportunities and more," Johnson said.

"Another chapter in modern partnership bound by strong historical ties," added the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

According to official estimates, India-UK bilateral trade stands at USD 13 billion, with the UK among the largest G20 investors into India. Modi's UK visit this week will have a particular focus on the India-UK technological partnership as well as an enhanced role in the Commonwealth.