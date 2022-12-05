 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi thanks several world leaders for wishes on India assuming G20 presidency

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST

Responding to a tweet by Biden on India assuming the presidency of G20, Modi thanked the US president and stressed on the importance of working together.

(Image: News18 Creative)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, for their wishes on India assuming the presidency of the powerful G20 grouping and called for working together for global good.

Responding to a tweet by Biden on India assuming the presidency of G20, Modi thanked the US president and stressed on the importance of working together.

"Thank you @POTUS. Your valued support will be a source of strength for India's G-20 Presidency. It is important we all work together to build a better planet," Modi said in a tweet.

In his tweet on Friday, Biden had said India is a strong partner of the United States, and he looks forward to supporting his "friend" Prime Minister Modi during India's G20 presidency.

"Together we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises," he had said.

Modi also thanked European Council president Charles Michel for his wishes.