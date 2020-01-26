App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi thanks Maldives president and Sri Lankan counterpart for Republic Day wishes

"Thank you the greetings on India's #RepublicDay, President @ibusolih. It is a matter of immense delight that friendship between India and Maldives is getting even stronger, benefitting the people of our nations," Modi wrote on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the president of Maldives and the prime minister of Sri Lanka for their Republic Day greetings, saying New Delhi cherished the deep-rooted friendship with the two countries.

"Thank you the greetings on India's #RepublicDay, President @ibusolih. It is a matter of immense delight that friendship between India and Maldives is getting even stronger, benefitting the people of our nations," Modi wrote on Twitter.

He was responding to the greetings extended by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

He also thanked Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for the Republic Day wishes.

related news

"India cherishes the deep rooted friendship with Sri Lanka," he wrote.

Rajapaksa said he and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa participated at the cultural event organised by the Indian High Commission in Colombo on Saturday.

First Published on Jan 26, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Republice Day #Sri Lanka

