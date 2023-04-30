 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi struck dialogue with masses through 'Mann Ki Baat': Goyal; urges people to listen to 100th episode

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

He appealed to people to listen to the 100th episode of the monthly radio programme which will be aired on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to strike a dialogue with the masses and also sought their participation in the development process through ’Mann Ki Baat’, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Goyal said through ’Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister also brought together the diverse linguistic and regional cultures of the country and hailed representatives from the public for carrying out works for the benefit of others in the interest of the country.

He said Modi also tried to showcase the country’s rich heritage and history to the world.”