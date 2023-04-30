PM Modi struck dialogue with masses through 'Mann Ki Baat': Goyal; urges people to listen to 100th episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to strike a dialogue with the masses and also sought their participation in the development process through ’Mann Ki Baat’, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

He appealed to people to listen to the 100th episode of the monthly radio programme which will be aired on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Goyal said through ’Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister also brought together the diverse linguistic and regional cultures of the country and hailed representatives from the public for carrying out works for the benefit of others in the interest of the country.

He said Modi also tried to showcase the country’s rich heritage and history to the world.”

The prime minister tried to strike a dialogue with the masses and also sought participation by the people in the developmental process through ’Mann Ki Baat’. The 100th episode of the programme will be aired on April 30 and everyone must witness this historic moment,” Goyal said.Since October 3, 2014, PM Modi has been interacting with the people through ’Mann Ki Baat’.

PTI