English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi struck dialogue with masses through 'Mann Ki Baat': Goyal; urges people to listen to 100th episode

    He appealed to people to listen to the 100th episode of the monthly radio programme which will be aired on Sunday.

    PTI
    April 30, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi

    PM Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to strike a dialogue with the masses and also sought their participation in the development process through ’Mann Ki Baat’, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

    He appealed to people to listen to the 100th episode of the monthly radio programme which will be aired on Sunday.

    Addressing a press conference here, Goyal said through ’Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister also brought together the diverse linguistic and regional cultures of the country and hailed representatives from the public for carrying out works for the benefit of others in the interest of the country.

    He said Modi also tried to showcase the country’s rich heritage and history to the world.”

    The prime minister tried to strike a dialogue with the masses and also sought participation by the people in the developmental process through ’Mann Ki Baat’.

    The 100th episode of the programme will be aired on April 30 and everyone must witness this historic moment,” Goyal said.Since October 3, 2014, PM Modi has been interacting with the people through ’Mann Ki Baat’.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Mann Ki Baat
    first published: Apr 30, 2023 10:25 am