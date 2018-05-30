PM Modi strongly condemns recent terror strikes on churches in Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today strongly condemned the recent terror strikes on three churches in Indonesia and said India stands resolutely with Jakarta in its fight against terrorism.

"Friends, I am in grief over the deaths of innocent civilians of Indonesia in the recent terror attacks. India strongly condemns such attacks and stands with Indonesia in its fight against terrorism," Modi said in a press statement after his talks with President Joko Widodo.

Six suicide bombers targeted three churches during services in Surabaya, the country's second-largest city early this month. At least seven people were killed and more than 40 others injured in the coordinated attacks.

The bombings were the worst attacks on churches in the last 18 years.

"Such tragic incidents give a message that it is the need of the hour to strengthen the efforts being taken on the global level to combat terrorism," Modi said.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, has struggled with Islamist terrorism and violence against its Christian minority in the past two decades.