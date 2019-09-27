App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 27, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi speech at UNGA LIVE: Terrorism hurts the basic principles of UN, need to strengthen multilateralism

LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to touch upon issues such as development, security, counter-terrorism and climate change in his speech at United Nations General Assembly

highlights

  • Sep 27, 07:44 PM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 07:55 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: The entire world has to unite against terror; for the sake of humanity!

  • Sep 27, 07:54 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Terrorism hurts the basic principles of the United Nations. Need to strengthen multilateralism. 

  • Sep 27, 07:52 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: With evolving technology and in a fast-growing world, holistic efforts are required to keep the nations of the world together. A divided world is not good for anyone. 

    I repeat the words of Swami Vivekanand on this occasion – "Harmony and peace, not dissension".  

  • Sep 27, 07:49 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: And that is why India is anguished by militancy and terrorism. Terrorism is the biggest problems facing the world.   

  • Sep 27, 07:48 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: India has always been a part of UN's peacekeeping efforts. India is the nation which does not endorse war, but promulgates peace. 

  • Sep 27, 07:47 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: India has pledged to work towards a target of 450GW of renewable energy. 

  • Sep 27, 07:46 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: India's contribution to global warming is miniscule, however in undertaking mitigation efforts, India is one of the most pro-active nations. 

  • Sep 27, 07:45 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Our aim has always been 'sabka saath sabka vikas'. 

  • Sep 27, 07:44 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: I have decided to expand my schemes and projects not only for the benefit of the people, to the benefit of the world. "Jan kalyan se jagat kalyan," he said in Hindi.

