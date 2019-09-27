PM Modi speech at UNGA LIVE: Terrorism hurts the basic principles of UN, need to strengthen multilateralism

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 27, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
What will PM Modi talk about in his address at UNGA?
When is PM Modi expected to deliver his speech at the UNGA?
PM Modi to address 74th session of UNGA today
PM Modi: The entire world has to unite against terror; for the sake of humanity!
PM Modi: Terrorism hurts the basic principles of the United Nations. Need to strengthen multilateralism.
PM Modi: With evolving technology and in a fast-growing world, holistic efforts are required to keep the nations of the world together. A divided world is not good for anyone.
I repeat the words of Swami Vivekanand on this occasion – "Harmony and peace, not dissension".
PM Modi: And that is why India is anguished by militancy and terrorism. Terrorism is the biggest problems facing the world.
PM Modi: India has always been a part of UN's peacekeeping efforts. India is the nation which does not endorse war, but promulgates peace.
PM Modi: India has pledged to work towards a target of 450GW of renewable energy.
PM Modi: India's contribution to global warming is miniscule, however in undertaking mitigation efforts, India is one of the most pro-active nations.
PM Modi: Our aim has always been 'sabka saath sabka vikas'.
PM Modi: I have decided to expand my schemes and projects not only for the benefit of the people, to the benefit of the world. "Jan kalyan se jagat kalyan," he said in Hindi.