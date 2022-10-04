PM Modi speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy, says endangerment of nuclear facilities could be 'catastrophic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 4 held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian Volodymr Zelenskyy, as per an official release issued by the Indian government. Modi, during the phone call, raised caution about the "catastrophic" consequences if the nuclear facilities in Ukraine are endangered.

"Prime Minister emphasized the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment," the release stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of issuing a veiled nuclear threat to the West by promising to use "all weapons systems available to us" in a bid to defend its territory, including the portions of Ukraine which have been annexed in the ongoing war.

New Delhi, which has constantly called for an end to the cycle of violence, has walked a diplomatic tightrope so far. The Indian government has not refrained from buying Russian oil, despite the US and its allies leading the efforts to isolate Moscow from the global crude market.

Modi, while speaking with Zelenskyy, "reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy", the release issued by his office stated.

"He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts. Prime Minister also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," it added.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which erupted on February 24 this year, has entered into its eighth month. Since the military conflict began, the Russia's top rival - the United States - has provided approximately $16.2 billion in aid to the Zelenskyy-led regime. US President Joe Biden has reiterated that the US "will not be scared" by Russia and will continue to provide all possible aide to Kyiv.