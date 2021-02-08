MARKET NEWS

PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden, says both 'committed to rule-based international order'

Regional issues and shared concerns of Washington and New Delhi were discussed during the telephonic conversation, the prime minister tweeted.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 11:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to "rule-based international order" in a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden on February 8.

This was the first conversation between the two heads of state since Biden assumed office on January 20.

Posting on Twitter, Modi stated that regional issues and shared concerns of Washington and New Delhi were discussed by him and Biden.

"President Joe Biden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Modi said.

"...conveyed my best wishes for his success," he tweeted, adding that "we discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our cooperation against climate change."

The conversation between Modi and Biden also comes days after the US State Department commented on the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

The State Department, in response to a question raised at a regular press briefing on February 3, marked apprehensions over the reported suspensions of internet around the protest sites in Delhi.

"We recognize that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same," it had stated.
Moneycontrol News
#Joe Biden #Narendra Modi #United States #US State Department
first published: Feb 8, 2021 11:33 pm

