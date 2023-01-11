English
    PM Modi speaks to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu

    During the talks, Modi invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

    PTI
    January 11, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and both leaders agreed on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.   It was the first phone conversation between Modi and Netanyahu after the veteran Israeli leader was sworn in as the prime minister for a sixth term around two weeks back.

    "Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend,@netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together," Modi tweeted.

    "The prime minister conveyed his warm congratulations to Netanyahu for his election as the Prime Minister of Israel for a sixth time, and wished him a very successful tenure," it said.

    The PMO said the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel strategic partnership in recent years.

    "The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas," the statement said.   The ties between India and Israel have been on an upswing in the last few years in a range of sectors, including defence, agriculture and water.
    PTI
    first published: Jan 11, 2023 07:01 pm