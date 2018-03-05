App
India
Mar 05, 2018 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi should tell how many Nirav Modis will run away: RPN Singh

Billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused in the nearly Rs 12,700-crore alleged fraud at Punjab National Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the nation how many more Nirav Modis will run away from the country, Congress leader R P N Singh said.

According to the bank, Modi's jewellery firms and Choksi's Gitanjali Group used Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) fraudulently issued to them to take loans from overseas branches of Indian banks.

"The prime minister should tell how many Nirav Modis will run away from the country... He should also tell when will a befitting reply be given to Pakistan as the number of soldiers' deaths in his rule has surpassed the number of deaths in Kargil," Singh said at a press conference.

Modi had left the country on January 1 much before the CBI received a complaint from Punjab National Bank on January 29.

Singh claimed he approved the contract for the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant "when I was petroleum minister and the BJP is taking the credit of the Congress's work".

He criticized the Yogi Adityanath government over the deaths of a number of children at a Gorakhpur hospital allegedly due to a disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor.

"Yogi Adityanath use to speak on the encephalitis issue when he was not the chief minister. Under his rule, a number of children died due to lack of oxygen at the BRD Medical college. The government cannot shirk the responsibility of the incident. The people of Gorakhpur will give answer to the BJP," he said.

On the BJP's impressive showing in the Northeast, Singh said, "Mostly regional parties have won in the region.

