PM Modi-Shinzo Abe summit venue may change amid protests in Assam over CAB: Reports

The protest are impacting the scheduled summit meeting between PM Modi and Japan's Shinzo Abe. According to reports, protesters damaged a stage erected on a road for Abe’s visit
Ongoing stir in Assam against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, has raised uncertainty over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s proposed visit to India. Abe is slated to attend an annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam’s Guwahati on December 15-16.
Assam has witnessed massive protests since the contentious Bill was tabled in Parliament. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 9 and the Rajya Sabha on December 11.
The protest’s effect is also being seen on the scheduled summit meeting between PM Modi and Abe. According to reports, protesters damaged a stage erected on a road for Abe’s visit.
The Indian Express has reported citing its sources, that if the meeting in Guwahati is to be cancelled, it is likely to be held in Delhi’s Hyderabad House.
Another venue that is being considered is Odisha, the report adds. However, it is unlikely to happen because of the short notice. If Odisha was to host the summit, it would have to be postponed, the report adds. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
According to a report by ThePrint, the government initially wanted to hold the summit in Guwahati to display the idea of an “integrated India”.
Meanwhile, Manipur Police has also tightened security across the state for PM Modi and Abe’s scheduled visit on December 17, a senior officer told news agency PTI.
As per the schedule, the two leaders will reportedly visit Manipur after attending the two-day summit in Guwahati. They will visit the India Peace Memorial at Maibam Lotpa Ching in Bishnupur district and pay tribute to Japanese soldiers who were killed in Manipur during World War II.