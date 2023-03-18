 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate Rs 377-crore diesel pipeline to Bangladesh

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

The foundation stone of this pipeline was laid by both Prime Ministers in September 2018. Numaligarh Refinery Limited has been supplying petroleum products to Bangladesh since 2015.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated a Rs 377-crore pipeline to transport diesel from India to northern Bangladesh, cutting costs and reducing carbon footprint.

The pipeline will start a new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations, Modi said at the inauguration.

 

Currently, diesel is supplied to Bangladesh through a 512-km rail route. The 131.5-km pipeline will supply up to 1 million tonnes per annum of diesel from Numaligarh in Assam to Bangladesh.