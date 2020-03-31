App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi shares video of yoga asan, says it helps relieve stress

According to details available on various websites, yoga nidra helps relieve stress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to encourage people to stay fit during lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a video of a yoga asan which he practices. "Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week," he wrote on Twitter.

Yoga nidra is known for relieving stress.

"It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety," he wrote.

He shared a video each in English and Hindi.

According to details available on various websites, yoga nidra  helps relieve stress.

Responding to a question during Mann ki Baat on Sunday on how he is keeping  fit during the lockdown, he had  said he would post the videos.

"But do remember, that I am not a fitness expert, I am also not a yoga teacher. I am merely a practitioner," he had said.

"... some yoga asanas have greatly benefited me. It's possible that some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown," he said on Sunday.

A nationwide 21-day lockdown was enforced on March 24 to check the spread of coronavirus as social distancing is possibly the only way to prevent people from infecting the deadly virus.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 10:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #Yoga asan

