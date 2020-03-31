PM Modi shares video of yoga asan, says it helps relieve stress

According to details available on various websites, yoga nidra helps relieve stress.
In a bid to encourage people to stay fit during lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a video of a yoga asan which he practices. "Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week," he wrote on Twitter.
Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week.It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi. https://t.co/oLCz3Idnro
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020
Yoga nidra is known for relieving stress.
"It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety," he wrote.
related news
-
Coronavirus impact: Fiat Chrysler executives, salaried employees to take pay cuts during COVID-19
-
Coronavirus impact: Root expecting talks over pay cut, prepared for massive workload post COVID-19
-
Coronavirus pandemic | Bharti Enterprises pledges over Rs 100 crore to support India's fight against COVID-19
He shared a video each in English and Hindi.
According to details available on various websites, yoga nidra helps relieve stress.
Responding to a question during Mann ki Baat on Sunday on how he is keeping fit during the lockdown, he had said he would post the videos.
"But do remember, that I am not a fitness expert, I am also not a yoga teacher. I am merely a practitioner," he had said.
"... some yoga asanas have greatly benefited me. It's possible that some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown," he said on Sunday.A nationwide 21-day lockdown was enforced on March 24 to check the spread of coronavirus as social distancing is possibly the only way to prevent people from infecting the deadly virus.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!