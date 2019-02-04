App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 07:56 PM IST

PM Modi set to visit Assam, Arunachal and Tripura on February 9: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The PM will lay the foundation of a greenfield airport at Hollongi in Parum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, before heading to Guwahati in the afternoon, Sarma told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a whirlwind tour of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on February 9 to inaugurate several projects and address a public rally, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Monday.

At Guwahati, he is scheduled to lay foundation of a six-lane bridge over river Brahmaputra and kick off construction work of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari near here, he said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate Numaligarh Refinery Ltd's bio-diesel refinery and the Barauni-Guwahati gas pipeline, the minister said.

The pipeline, connecting northeast with the national gas grid, will meet fuel requirement of industries, supply CNG to automobiles and cooking gas to households, he explained.

Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to fly to Tripura from here to address a public rally, Sarma added.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 07:54 pm

