PM Modi set to attend G7, Quad summits in Japan, Australia

Apr 26, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

Before travelling to Australia, Modi is likely to visit the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the annual summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies that is scheduled to take place from May 19 to 21, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

During his visit to India last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited Modi for the G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join US President Joe Biden and his counterparts from Australia and Japan at a summit of the Quad leaders in Sydney on May 24 that is expected to focus on implications of the Ukraine conflict and the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific.

In their summit, the Quad leaders are also expected to bolster overall cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing growing Chinese military assertiveness.

The White House on Wednesday said President Biden will attend the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima as well as the Quad summit in Sydney. From Japan, Modi may travel to a Pacific island nation from where he will likely go to Australia for the Quad summit, it is learnt.