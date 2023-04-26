PM Modi set to attend G7, Quad summits in Japan, Australia

During his visit to India last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited Modi for the G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join US President Joe Biden and his counterparts from Australia and Japan at a summit of the Quad leaders in Sydney on May 24 that is expected to focus on implications of the Ukraine conflict and the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific.

Before travelling to Australia, Modi is likely to visit the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the annual summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies that is scheduled to take place from May 19 to 21, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

During his visit to India last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited Modi for the G7 summit. In their summit, the Quad leaders are also expected to bolster overall cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing growing Chinese military assertiveness.

The White House on Wednesday said President Biden will attend the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima as well as the Quad summit in Sydney. From Japan, Modi may travel to a Pacific island nation from where he will likely go to Australia for the Quad summit, it is learnt.

India is yet to make any official announcement on Modi’s proposed foreign visits next month. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s office on Wednesday formally made an announcement on hosting of the Quad summit.

It said Albanese looks forward to welcoming his Quad counterparts to Australia for the Summit. ”Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific. Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and more effectively respond to the region’s needs,” Albanese said.

”We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners,” he said. The Australian prime minister said the Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all.

”I look forward to discussing with Quad leaders how we — alongside important regional institutions, such as ASEAN, the Pacific Islands Forum, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and our regional partners — can shape the Indo-Pacific region we all want to live in,” he said.

In its statement, the White House said the Quad leaders will discuss how they can deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues that matter to the people of the Indo-Pacific.

”On May 24, President Biden will attend the third in-person Quad leaders’ summit in Sydney, Australia, with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia,” it said.

Modi is likely to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 and the Quad summits. It will be for the first time Australia is hosting the Quad summit. This will be the third in-person Quad leaders’ summit.

”The Quad is a diplomatic partnership of four countries committed to promoting stability, resilience and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” the statement by the Australian PMO said.

”Australia, India, Japan and the United States share a vision for a region that is governed by accepted rules and norms, where we all can cooperate, trade and thrive,” it added.

It said the Quad partners are taking practical action to address shared regional challenges, including improving regional health security, advancing critical and emerging technologies, strengthening connectivity, enhancing clean energy innovation and boosting supply chain resilience.

Referring to India’s presidency of G20 and Japan’s chairship of G7, it said this year Quad partners are playing a strong leadership role in the Indo-Pacific.”In Sydney, Quad Leaders will discuss how the Quad can work alongside partners and regional groupings, foremost ASEAN and the Pacific Islands Forum, to strengthen our cooperation and shape the region we all want to live in,” it said.