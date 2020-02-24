App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi says President Trump's visit will further strengthen friendship between India and US

"India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image-News18 Creative)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image-News18 Creative)

India awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump, asserting that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted.

"See you very soon in Ahmedabad," he said, responding to a tweet by Trump that he was leaving for India with the US First Lady.

Trump will reach Ahmedabad around noon on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 09:15 am

