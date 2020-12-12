PlusFinancial Times
PM Modi says on track to achieve Paris climate accord targets

India, one of the top emitters of greenhouses gases that lead to global warming, is eyeing 450 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Modi said in an address to the Global Climate Ambition Summit.

Dec 12, 2020 / 10:29 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on December 12 the country was doubling down on clean energy sources and was on track to achieve the emissions norms set under the 2015 Paris climate change accord.

India, one of the top emitters of greenhouses gases that lead to global warming, is eyeing 450 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Modi said in an address to the Global Climate Ambition Summit.

Renewable energy capacity would reach 175 gigawatt before 2022, he said.

 
