English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi says India running on tracks of heritage, development, hails legacy of Dayanand Saraswati

    He also underlined that the country’s policies and efforts have no discrimination and are aimed at serving the poor, the backwards and the deprived on priority, and said the service of the poor, the backward and the downtrodden is the ”first ’yagya’ for the country today”.

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    India is expressing pride over its legacy with tremendous self-confidence and asserting that it will strengthen its ancient traditions while ushering in modernity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

    He also underlined that the country’s policies and efforts have no discrimination and are aimed at serving the poor, the backwards and the deprived on priority, and said the service of the poor, the backward and the downtrodden is the ”first ’yagya’ for the country today”.

    Modi made the remarks after inaugurating year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer and Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati, and extolling his legacy, he also said that at a time when the world is facing many issues, the path shown by Maharshi Dayanand ”instills hope” in crores of people.

    The prime minister, who was welcomed with Vedic chants by a group of girls and a few performances themed on the legacy of Dayanand Sarsawati, later unveiled the logo of the bicentennial celebrations during the event hosted at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.