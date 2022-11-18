 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi says 'historic' moment as India's 1st privately-developed rocket lifts off from Sriharikota

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

This accomplishment bears testimony to the immense talent of our youth who took full advantage of the landmark space sector reforms of June 2020, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the successful foray of a private player in the country's space activities and said it was a "historic" moment for India.

This accomplishment bears testimony to the immense talent of our youth who took full advantage of the landmark space sector reforms of June 2020, he said.

India's first privately-developed rocket lifted off from ISRO's launchpad at Sriharikota. The rocket was completely developed by a four year-old startup, marking the entry of the private sector into the country's space activities, currently dominated by the state-run behemoth ISRO. Skyroot Aerospace is the first privately held company in India after the space sector was opened for private players by the Centre in 2020.

"A historic moment for India as the rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, took off from Sriharikota today! It is an important milestone in the journey of Indias private space industry. Congrats to @isro & @INSPACeIND for enabling this feat," Modi tweeted.

 

PTI
TAGS: #Mission Prarambh #PM Modi #Sriharikota
first published: Nov 18, 2022 03:58 pm