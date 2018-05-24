App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 24, 2018 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi says 'gram swaraj abhiyan' a hit

In a series of tweets, he shared details of the 'Gram Swaraj Abhiyan', terming it as a unique movement initiated by the government to take the "fruits of development to the poorest of the poor in 16,850 villages from April 14 to May 5 as a tribute to Dr. (B R ) Ambedkar".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of his government's fourth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted the achievements of a programme to deliver services at the doorsteps of the rural populace, saying fruits of development have reached the poorest of the poor.

In a series of tweets, he shared details of the 'Gram Swaraj Abhiyan', terming it as a unique movement initiated by the government to take the "fruits of development to the poorest of the poor in 16,850 villages from April 14 to May 5 as a tribute to Dr. (B R ) Ambedkar".

He said, as a part of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, various teams ventured into villages and ensured complete coverage of 7 leading central government schemes.

"This movement is a great example of effective service delivery at the doorstep and furthering ease of living. During 21 days of Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, 7.53 lakh Ujjwala connections distributed; 5,02,434 households electrified under Saubhagya Yojana; 25.03 lakh LED bulbs distributed across 16,682 villages; Immunisation of 1,64,398 children and 42,762 women under Mission Indradhanush," he said.

related news

The Prime Minister said from April 14 to May 5, 20,53,599 Jan Dhan beneficiaries were added; 16,14,388 Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana beneficiaries were added and another 26,10,506 beneficiaries were included under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

He said the project was a success due to the active participation of ministers, MPs, MLAs, representatives of various local bodies, officials of the state governments, topmost officers of the central government, civil society members and self-help groups. "I thank them all."

The Modi government will complete four years on May 26.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.