PM Modi says 'gram swaraj abhiyan' a hit

Ahead of his government's fourth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted the achievements of a programme to deliver services at the doorsteps of the rural populace, saying fruits of development have reached the poorest of the poor.

In a series of tweets, he shared details of the 'Gram Swaraj Abhiyan', terming it as a unique movement initiated by the government to take the "fruits of development to the poorest of the poor in 16,850 villages from April 14 to May 5 as a tribute to Dr. (B R ) Ambedkar".

He said, as a part of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, various teams ventured into villages and ensured complete coverage of 7 leading central government schemes.

"This movement is a great example of effective service delivery at the doorstep and furthering ease of living. During 21 days of Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, 7.53 lakh Ujjwala connections distributed; 5,02,434 households electrified under Saubhagya Yojana; 25.03 lakh LED bulbs distributed across 16,682 villages; Immunisation of 1,64,398 children and 42,762 women under Mission Indradhanush," he said.

The Prime Minister said from April 14 to May 5, 20,53,599 Jan Dhan beneficiaries were added; 16,14,388 Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana beneficiaries were added and another 26,10,506 beneficiaries were included under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

He said the project was a success due to the active participation of ministers, MPs, MLAs, representatives of various local bodies, officials of the state governments, topmost officers of the central government, civil society members and self-help groups. "I thank them all."

The Modi government will complete four years on May 26.