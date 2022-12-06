 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi says G-20 presidency opportunity to showcase India's strengths, Congress says use it for country's 'benefit'

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it was a matter of pride India has got the G-20 presidency and asked Modi to leverage this opportunity for the country's benefit and help deter China from carrying out incursions at the border and correct the trade imbalance with it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of leaders from different parties on India's presidency of the G-20 and sought their cooperation, saying it is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths to the entire world.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it was a matter of pride India has got the G-20 presidency and asked Modi to leverage this opportunity for the country's benefit and help deter China from carrying out incursions at the border and correct the trade imbalance with it.

Some opposition leaders, including Sitaram Yechury and D Raja of the Left, noted that India taking over the presidency was by rotation and said it should not be projected as the government's achievement, opposition sources said.

Official sources noted the prime minister told the meeting that India's G-20 presidency does not belong to any individual but the entire country.

In a statement on the prime minister's address at the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs quoted Modi as saying that there is a global curiosity and attraction towards India today that further increases the occasion's potential.

He emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought cooperation of all leaders in the organisation of various G-20 events, it said.