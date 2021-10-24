PM Modi says entire world looking up to India for its vaccine drive success, jab makers credit his leadership

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the entire world is looking up to India in the backdrop of the success of its COVID-19 vaccination drive and hailed the efforts of vaccine makers who asserted that the country would not have been able to reach the inoculation level that it has attained till now had it been following old norms.

He also said that the vaccine manufacturers should continuously work together to be ready to face future challenges Modi made the remarks in his meeting with Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers who said his leadership was a key factor in India being able to administer 100 crore doses of the jabs in just about nine months.

The domestic vaccine manufacturers appreciated the vision and dynamic leadership of the prime minister in providing continuous guidance and support towards the development of the vaccines a statement issued by the Prime Ministers Office PMO said.

They also praised the never-seen-before collaboration between the government and the industry and applauded the regulatory reforms simplified procedures timely approvals and forthcoming and supportive nature of the government throughout this endeavour the PMO said.

The vaccine manufacturers noted that had the country been following old norms there would have been a considerable delay and we would not have been able to reach the vaccination level that we have attained till now the statement said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

After the meeting Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute said Had it not been for him Modi and he driving the health ministry today India would not have been able to make a billion doses.

There is no doubt in my mind about that The prime minister was happy that the assurance given by the Serum Institute that it will make India self-sufficient in Covid vaccine at the lowest possible price in the world was fulfilled he said.

The PM went out of the way and made regulatory people move very fast and they also cooperated he added Modi in his address to the nation on Friday had said the acceptance that India enjoys in the world as a pharma hub will be further strengthened now In the meeting on Saturday.

Modi praised the efforts of the vaccine manufacturers which has resulted in the country crossing the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations and said that they have played a big role in the success story of India.

He appreciated their hard work and confidence given by them during the pandemic the PMO said The prime minister exhorted that the country needs to institutionalise the best practises learnt during the last one-and-a-half years and said that this is an opportunity to modify our practises in tune with the global standards.

He said that the entire world is looking up to India in the backdrop of the success of the vaccination drive The interaction was attended by Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla Serum Institute of India Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella Bharat Biotech International Ltd Pankaj Patel and Shervil Patel Zydus Cadila Mahima Datla and Narender Mantela Biological E Ltd Sanjay Singh and Satish Ramanlal Mehta Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Satish Reddy and Deepak Sapra Dr Reddys Lab and Rajesh Jain and Harshit Jain Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Following the meeting Adar Poonawalla credited Modis vision for the vaccine milestone and said that in the meeting they discussed how to take the industry forward and prepare for future pandemics to continue enhancing the capacity.

All over the world now countries are going to invest in vaccine production and India needs to stay ahead We discussed how to do that together with industry and government he said His father Pankaj Patel of Zydus another vaccine maker said.

Modi was the biggest factor in the development of the DNA-based COVID vaccine He praised the prime minister for his encouragement and support and also for mentioning the DNA vaccine at his address at the United Nations Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present in the meeting.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 10130 crore according to the latest health ministry data On October 21 India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark resulting in celebratory events across various parts.

After the meeting Krishna Illa of Bharat Biotech the manufacturer of Covaxin said reaching the milestone of 100 crore doses was not easy but Modi was determined to make it and he converted all the initial negativity into an opportunity He made it happen I think that is the greatest thing a leader can do for any country Ella said.

Bharat Biotechs Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella who was also present in the meeting thanked the PM for the interaction Thanks to PMO for the invitation thought-provoking interaction and insights to make Indian biopharma companies prepare ahead for leadership in global innovation and manufacturing she tweeted SII CEO Adar Poonawalla also tweeted.

The vaccine industry and I thank you Shri narendramodi Ji for an excellent interaction We feel energised and encouraged by the vision you have laid out for the industry Mahima Datla commended the vision of the prime minister saying it helped the country attain the vaccination milestone Sanjay Singh talked about the importance of innovation and backward integration in the field of vaccine development.

While Satish Reddy appreciated the collaboration between government and industry throughout this endeavour Rajesh Jain praised the continuous communication by the government throughout the pandemic.

More than 75 per cent of Indias adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with nine states and union territories administering the first dose to all eligible people Over 31 per cent of the countrys around 93 crore adults have been administered both doses according to health ministry officials.

So far all adult population in nine states and union territories — Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chandigarh Goa Himachal Pradesh Jammu and Kashmir Lakshadweep Sikkim Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli — have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The Opposition has been criticising the government saying a substantial section of the population has still not been vaccinated by both doses Three vaccines — Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and Sputnik V — are currently being used in the countrys Covid vaccination drive.