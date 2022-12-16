English
    PM Modi, Russia's Vladimir Putin discuss cooperation in areas of energy, trade

    In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated to Russian President Vladimir Putin his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward, officials said.

    PTI
    December 16, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade and defence and security during a telephonic conversation.

    In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Modi reiterated to Putin his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward, officials said.

    They said the prime minister briefed the Russian president on India's ongoing Presidency of G-20 and highlighted its key priorities.

    "Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas," said an official.

    "The prime minister briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)," the official added.

    He said the two leaders agreed to remain in regular touch.

    The phone conversation came days after it emerged that Modi will not be travelling to Russia for the annual India-Russia summit this year.

    Putin visited India last year for the summit.
