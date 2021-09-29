PM Modi reviews projects worth Rs 50,000 crore at 'Pragati' meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed eight projects, worth around Rs 50,000 crore, pertaining to seven states as he chaired the 38th "Pragati" meeting on Wednesday.

"Pragati" is an ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and a timely implementation of projects, involving the Centre and the state governments.

At the meeting, eight projects -- four from the Ministry of Railways, two from the Ministry of Power and one each from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation -- were reviewed, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

With a cumulative cost of around Rs 50,000 crore, the projects pertain to seven states -- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana.

At the 37 previous "Pragati" meetings, 297 projects with a total cost of Rs 14.39 lakh crore were reviewed, the PMO said.