PM Modi reviews progress in resolving grievances of ex-servicemen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the progress in resolving grievances of ex-servicemen and urged officials to ensure that the problems faced by former soldiers should be resolved in the "shortest possible time" He also stressed on the importance of improving the speed of grievance disposal.

At the 25th meeting of 'Pragati', Modi also reviewed the progress of 10 infrastructure projects in the railway, road, petroleum, power, coal, urban development, and health and family welfare sectors.

These projects are spread over several states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

He also reviewed implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and the programme for "National Fellowships and Scholarships for Higher Education of Scheduled Tribe Students".

The 25 'Pragati' meetings have seen a cumulative review of 227 projects with a total investment of over Rs 10 lakh crore. Resolution of public grievances has also been reviewed across a range of sectors, a statement said.

The prime minister congratulated all stakeholders on the completion of 25 interactions and said that coordination between the Centre and the states has increased as a result of the 'Pragati' mechanism.

He said that besides stalled projects, the platform has also helped in the review and improvement of several social sector schemes.