App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 25, 2018 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi reviews progress in resolving grievances of ex-servicemen

At the 25th meeting of 'Pragati', Modi also reviewed the progress of 10 infrastructure projects in the railway, road, petroleum, power, coal, urban development, and health and family welfare sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the progress in resolving grievances of ex-servicemen and urged officials to ensure that the problems faced by former soldiers should be resolved in the "shortest possible time" He also stressed on the importance of improving the speed of grievance disposal.

At the 25th meeting of 'Pragati', Modi also reviewed the progress of 10 infrastructure projects in the railway, road, petroleum, power, coal, urban development, and health and family welfare sectors.

These projects are spread over several states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

He also reviewed implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and the programme for "National Fellowships and Scholarships for Higher Education of Scheduled Tribe Students".

The 25 'Pragati' meetings have seen a cumulative review of 227 projects with a total investment of over Rs 10 lakh crore. Resolution of public grievances has also been reviewed across a range of sectors, a statement said.

The prime minister congratulated all stakeholders on the completion of 25 interactions and said that coordination between the Centre and the states has increased as a result of the 'Pragati' mechanism.

He said that besides stalled projects, the platform has also helped in the review and improvement of several social sector schemes.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.