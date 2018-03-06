PM Modi reviews preparedness for launch of National Health Protection Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the preparedness for launch of Ayushman Bharat -- the National Health Protection Scheme announced in the Union Budget.

At a high-level meeting, which stretched for over two hours, the prime minister was apprised about the work done so far by top officials of the PMO, the health ministry and the NITI Aayog for smooth roll-out of the scheme, an official statement said.

The National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) is envisaged to provide medical cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families, constituting 40 per cent of total population. The beneficiaries will be able to avail cashless benefits across India.

Modi also reviewed preparations for delivering comprehensive primary health care through health and wellness centres.

He told the officials to work towards a well-designed and targeted scheme, which delivers benefits to the poor and weaker sections of society, the statement read.