PM Modi reviews oxygen availability, genome sequencing at COVID-19 review meeting

The figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that there can be no room for complacency, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement following the meeting called to review the COVID-19 situation.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 10:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The availability and rapid augmentation of medical oxygen, and the need for constant genome sequencing were among the points discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high-level meeting called on September 10 to review the COVID-19 situation.

Modi reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity for pediatric care and augmentation of facilities supported under ‘COVID Emergency Response Package II’, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Modi was also informed about the states being asked to maintain a buffer stock for drugs used in management of COVID-19, mucormycosis and MIS-C at the district level, it added.

The prime minister, during the meeting, told the officials that the "entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants, need to be rapidly augmented".

In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

"Efforts are also on to install 961 Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage Tanks and 1,450 Medical Gas Pipeline Systems with an aim to support at least one such unit per district," the PMO statement added.

The ambulance network is also being augmented to ensure at least one ambulance per block, it said, adding that the prime minister also reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants coming up across the country.

Modi was also updated that "around 1 lakh oxygen concentrators and 3 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to the states", it added.

The prime minister spoke about the "need for constant genome sequencing to monitor emergence of mutants", the PMO said.

Modi was also briefed about the increase in isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds and paediatric ICUs and pediatric ventilators. A significant number of ICU beds and oxygen beds will be further added in the coming months, the statement noted.

The meeting was called amid warnings issued by experts about a possible third wave of the pandemic. A number of states have adopted a cautionary approach in view of the upcoming festive season.

During the review meet, the situation in Maharashtra and Kerala - two of the states hit most severely by the coronavirus pandemic - was also discussed.

"It was discussed that across the world, there are countries where the number of active COVID cases continues to remain high. In India too, the figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala, indicate that there can be no room for complacency, " the PMO said, adding, "However, the weekly positivity was at less than 3 percent for the 10th consecutive week."

On vaccines, the officials apprised the prime minister that around 58 percent of the eligible population has received the first dose and around 18 percent has received the second dose.

The officials who attended the meeting called by Modi included the PMO Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Principal Scientific Advisor, Health Secretary and Member Health NITI Aayog.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #Kerala #Maharashtra #Medical Oxygen #Narendra Modi
first published: Sep 10, 2021 10:07 pm

