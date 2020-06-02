App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi reviews cyclonic conditions in western coast

Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3.

"Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast," the prime minister tweeted.

Close

"Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

related news

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Cyclone Nisarga #IMD #India #MeT #monsoon #Narendra Modi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Gilead's next step on coronavirus: inhaled remdesivir, other easier-to-use versions

Gilead's next step on coronavirus: inhaled remdesivir, other easier-to-use versions

IndiGo operator posts Q4 loss at Rs 870.8 crore due to coronavirus lockdown, margin shrinks

IndiGo operator posts Q4 loss at Rs 870.8 crore due to coronavirus lockdown, margin shrinks

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.