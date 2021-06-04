PM Modi reviews COVID-19 vaccination drive; says wastage on higher side, must be brought down

The government is helping vaccine manufacturers get more production units, financing and supply of raw materials, the PMO said on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive. While reviewing the status of vaccine wastage in various states, Modi said the wastage numbers are still on a higher side and that steps need to be taken to bring them down.

He was briefed by officials about the current availability of vaccines and the roadmap for ramping it up. He was also apprised about the efforts being taken to help various vaccine manufacturers ramp up the production of vaccines.

"Government of India is actively working with vaccine manufacturers ad helping them in terms of facilitating more production units, financing and supply of raw materials," the PMO said.

The prime minister also took stock of the status of vaccination coverage in healthcare workers as well as frontline workers, besides those in 45-plus and 18-44 years age groups, the PMO said.

Officials also briefed him on various measures being taken on the tech front to make the process of vaccination more people-friendly.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He was briefed on advance visibility being provided to states on vaccine availability, with officials noting that states have been asked to pass on this information to the district level so that there is no inconvenience to people.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, besides a number of top bureaucrats, attended the meeting, the PMO said.