you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi reviews bilateral ties with Bhutanese counterpart

PM Modi met Lotay Tshering on the sidelines of the High Level Segment of the 74th UN General Assembly session here on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering have reviewed the bilateral relations and cooperation in sectors like hydropower, people-to-people ties and recent initiatives taken in areas like space, digital connectivity, financial sector and tertiary education.



The two leaders reviewed the bilateral relationship following the successful visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bhutan in August 2019 and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in diverse sectors including development partnership, hydropower cooperation, people to people ties and recent initiatives taken in the newer areas of space, digital connectivity, the financial sector and tertiary education, according to an official press release.

PM Modi welcomed Bhutan into the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) as a founding member. The Coalition was announced by the prime minister in the course of the Climate Action Summit here this week.

This was the fourth meeting between the two prime ministers in the last one year.

First Published on Sep 28, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Bhutan #India #world

