English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi reviews 8 projects worth Rs 59,900 crore in 'Pragati' meeting

    Prime Minister Modi chaired the 40th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving the Centre and state governments.

    PTI
    May 26, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST
    At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us: PM Narendra Modi said at the summit. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us: PM Narendra Modi said at the summit. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed eight projects having a cumulative cost of over Rs 59,900 crore and concerning 14 states as he chaired a 'Pragati' meeting.

    Prime Minister Modi chaired the 40th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving the Centre and state governments.

    In the meeting, nine agenda items were taken up for review, including eight projects and one programme, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. Among the eight projects, two projects each were from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

    The Ministry of Power and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation had one project each. Among the eight projects, two projects each were from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

    These eight projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs 59,900 crore, concerning the 14 states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Jharkhand -- the statement said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Prime Minister Modi said the agencies working in the infrastructure sector, such as roads and railways, should map their projects with the water bodies being developed under Amrit Sarovar.

    This would be a win-win situation as the material dug out from the Amrit Sarovars can be utilised for civil works by the agencies, he said. During the interaction, the prime minister also reviewed the National Broadband Mission.

    States and agencies were asked to leverage the centralised Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal to ensure timely disposal of Right of Way (RoW) applications, the PMO said. This would expedite the implementation of the mission, it said.

    Simultaneously, they should work to use technology for enhancing ease of living' of the common people. PM Modi further said states may also formulate state-level GatiShakti Master Plan on the lines of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and constitute state-level units for this purpose.

    This can go a long way in better planning, identifying and addressing key issues and ensuring better coordination for timely execution of projects, he said. Up to the 39 editions of PRAGATI meetings, 311 projects having a total cost of Rs 14.82 lakh crore have been reviewed, the PMO said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: May 26, 2022 06:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.