PM Modi remembers Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's role in the freedom struggle on his 159th birth anniversary."Tributes to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. Gifted in several fields, he made a strong contribution towards India's freedom movement," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Tributes to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. Gifted in several fields, he made a strong contribution towards India’s freedom movement. His clarity of thought and expression were always outstanding. pic.twitter.com/cMeVAarZ5h
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020
"His clarity of thought and expression were always outstanding," Modi said.
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 8, 2020 03:55 pm