Last Updated : May 08, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi remembers Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Kalantar (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's role in the freedom struggle on his 159th birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. Gifted in several fields, he made a strong contribution towards India's freedom movement," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"His clarity of thought and expression were always outstanding," Modi said.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti  is celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh.

First Published on May 8, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Rabindranath Tagore

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

Repatriation flights to India | Evacuation plan begins to bring back Indians stranded abroad

SC agrees to hear plea seeking interest waiver on loans during 3-month moratorium

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

