PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamp on former UP CM Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a commemorative postage stamp on former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna. Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister described Bahuguna as a leader committed to democratic values.

He said, the former UP chief minister was inspired by many different leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Acharya Narendra Dev, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Chandrashekhar Azad.

The prime minister also spoke at length about Bahuguna's contributions in the education sector, and development in the hilly areas of the country, an official statement said.