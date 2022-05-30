PM Modi unveils Rs 10-lakh support for Covid-orphaned children under PM Cares scheme

PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30 released the benefits under the ‘PM Cares for Children’ scheme through video-conferencing. It will support those who lost their parents in the pandemic.

"I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the Covid-19 pandemic. This programme is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic. PM CARES for Children Scheme is an attempt to help such children," Modi said.

PM Cares has been designed to help any such child looking for an education loan for some professional courses or for higher education. The government has also arranged for a monthly Rs 4,000 through other schemes for the child's daily needs.

"I am talking to the children not as the PM, but as a member of your family. I am very relieved to be among children today. PM Cares for Children is a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with utmost sensitivity," Modi said.

Children are also being given Ayushman Health Card through 'PM Cares for Children', from this free facility of treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs will also be available.

PM Cares fund helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, and setting up oxygen plants during the pandemic. Because of this many lives could be saved. Those who left us untimely, today this fund is being used for their children, for the future of all of you.

The government had launched the initiative on May 29, 2021 to support the children who lost their parents or legal guardians or adoptive parents or a surviving parent to Covid-19 during March 11, 2020 to February 28, 2022.

In a statement, the ministry said the prime minister will transfer scholarships to school-going children. A 'PM Cares for Children' passbook and health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will also be handed over to them, it said.

Many children, along with their guardians and the district magistrate concerned, joined the event through virtual mode. The event was attended by ministers, MPs and MLAs of various states and Union Territories, it said.

The scheme aims to ensure comprehensive care and protection for children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their well-being through health insurance.

The PM Cares for Children portal is a single-window system that facilitates approval process and all other assistance for children under the scheme.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes