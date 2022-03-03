PM Modi reiterates need to return to path of dialogue, diplomacy at Quad leaders' summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attended a first ever summit of the four-nation Quad on March 12. (Image: Screenshot/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 participated in a virtual summit of Quad leaders, which included United States President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister’s Office has informed.

The meeting reviewed the progress on Quad initiatives since the September 2021 Quad Summit and the leaders agreed that there is a need to accelerate cooperation to achieve concrete outcomes by the time the Japan summit is held later this year.

At the Quad leaders’ summit, PM Modi underlined that the quad must remain focused on its objective of promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He also called for concrete forms of cooperation within the Quad in areas such as humanitarian and disaster relief, debt sustainability, supply chains, and capacity-building.

The PMO said in a statement that the Prime Minister “emphasised the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy”, at a time a war is raging between Russia and Ukraine. PM Narendra Modi further reiterated the importance of adhering to the United Nations Charter, respect for sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The Quad leaders have also discussed other issues, including developments in ASEAN, the Indian Ocean region, and Pacific Islands, and agreed to stay in touch and work towards an ambitious agenda for the forthcoming Leaders’ Summit in Japan.