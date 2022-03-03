English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi reiterates need to return to path of dialogue, diplomacy at Quad leaders' summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reminded the Quad leaders of the importance of adhering to the United Nations Charter, respect for sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attended a first ever summit of the four-nation Quad on March 12. (Image: Screenshot/@narendramodi)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attended a first ever summit of the four-nation Quad on March 12. (Image: Screenshot/@narendramodi)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 participated in a virtual summit of Quad leaders, which included United States President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister’s Office has informed.

    The meeting reviewed the progress on Quad initiatives since the September 2021 Quad Summit and the leaders agreed that there is a need to accelerate cooperation to achieve concrete outcomes by the time the Japan summit is held later this year.

    At the Quad leaders’ summit, PM Modi underlined that the quad must remain focused on its objective of promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He also called for concrete forms of cooperation within the Quad in areas such as humanitarian and disaster relief, debt sustainability, supply chains, and capacity-building.

    The PMO said in a statement that the Prime Minister “emphasised the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy”, at a time a war is raging between Russia and Ukraine. PM Narendra Modi further reiterated the importance of adhering to the United Nations Charter, respect for sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

    The Quad leaders have also discussed other issues, including developments in ASEAN, the Indian Ocean region, and Pacific Islands, and agreed to stay in touch and work towards an ambitious agenda for the forthcoming Leaders’ Summit in Japan.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Quad leaders #Summit
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 11:11 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.